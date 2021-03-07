India Top Headlines

The Supreme Court may resume a physical hearing from mid-March | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, which has been hearing cases via video conferencing since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin hybrid physical hearings starting March 15.

The CV has issued the standard operating procedure for hearings. Several bar associations and attorneys have been demanding that physical hearings resume immediately.

“On an experimental basis, the final hearings / regular cases listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays can be heard in the hybrid mode, as decided by the court, considering the number of parties to a case, as well as the limited capacity of the courtrooms. hearings; all other matters will continue to be heard via video / teleconference mode, ”the SOP said.

“In any matter that may be included in the hybrid hearing list, all attorneys who appear for one of the parties can appear through physical presence or via video / teleconference,” he said.

Times of India