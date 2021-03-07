India Top Headlines

The second part of Parliament’s budget session will start on Monday | India News

NEW DELHI: The second part of Parliament’s budget session will start from Monday with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.

Parliament’s Budget Session, which began with President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on January 29, concluded on February 29. The Union budget was presented to Parliament by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1.

The Rajya Sabha will run from 9 am to 2 pm while the Lok Sabha will run from 4 pm to 10 pm. The second part of the session will conclude on April 8, reported Lok Sabha President Om Birla.

The Lok Sabha recorded 99.5 percent productivity during the first phase of the two-part session of Parliament’s budget, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Birla reported that during the first part of the 2021 Budget Session, Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours.

“The debate on the motion of thanks in the president’s speech took place for 16 hours and 39 minutes and 130 members participated in the debate. While 10 hours were allotted for the general debate on the Union budget 2021-2022 , the House debated for 14 hours and 40 Up to 117 members participated in the general debate on the Union budget 2021-2022. 173 members participated in the Zero Hour debates. Members raised various matters of urgent public importance during the Hour Zero. The Chamber lost an effective time of 43 minutes due to interruptions, “he said.

A total of 49 women MPs participated in the discussion on the motion of appreciation in the president’s speech and budget, the spokesperson for Lok Sabha said, thanking them for their enthusiasm and participation in the House proceedings.

A vaccination center for MPs has also been created within the Parliament complex.

“For the well-being of Members of Parliament, a COVID-19 vaccination center has been installed in the House of Parliament Medical Center from Tuesday March 9,” said a Lok Sabha newsletter, adding that vaccination is voluntary.

According to the prioritization guidelines of the National Group of Experts on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGAVAC), Members of Parliament over the age of 60 are eligible to be vaccinated in the current phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

People over the age of 45, who have comorbidities, are also eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to parliamentary data, 36 percent of Lok Sabha MPs and 62 percent of Rajya Sabha MPs are over 60 years old.

The vaccine will be administered every working day by trained health personnel. Family members of parliamentarians will also receive vaccinations. “Two vaccination centers have also been established for relatives of parliamentarians, one at CGHS Dispensary North Avenue and the other at CGHS Dispensary South Avenue. Members can also get vaccinated at their respective locations. constituencies. “the bulletin read.

