The price of fuel, the movement of farmers will affect the House polls, says Digvijaya Singh | India News

INDORE: Congressional Leader Digvijaya Singh, during his visit to Indore on Sunday, said that rising fuel prices and the movement of farmers will have an impact on the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

“Congress is contesting the elections in accordance with its strategy and we hope for good results. The way the prices of gasoline, diesel cooking gas and the way the farmers’ movement has gone has definitely gone up. it will have an impact, “Singh said. .

“Congress is ready for civic elections in Madhya Pradesh and Kamal Nath has sent observers everywhere,” he added.

The Election Commission of India announced on February 26 the calendar of the assembly elections to be held in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The terms of the assemblies of these states will come to an end in May and June. However, the President’s Rule was imposed in Puducherry after the congressional government led by V Narayanasamy failed to win the vote of confidence.

Tamil Nadu’s assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6, Kerala will also go to the polls on April 6; Assam’s assembly elections will be held in 3 phases: first phase of voting, March 27, second phase of voting, April 1, and third phase of voting, April 6; Puducherry elections will be held on April 6.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting on March 27, with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

The recount of all votes will take place on May 2.

