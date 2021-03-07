India Top Headlines

Talks on Sharing Seats Between DMK and Congress Still Stagnant | India News

CHENNAI: DMK sealed seat-sharing talks with Vaiko’s MDMK on Saturday by allocating six seats. MDMK also agreed to feature their candidates in the DMK Rising Sun symbol.

However, the negotiations with CPM have dragged on even after three rounds of talks, as the two sides are not ready to give in. Talks with Congress are also stalled.

The Tamil Nadu congressional committee, which was given a free hand by the party’s national senior officials to answer a call for the alliance in the state, began interviewing the applicants at the party’s headquarters in Chennai.

The head of the state unit, KS Alagiri, said talks are continuing with DMK. However, party members said there have been no further invitations for talks from DMK.

Original source