India Top Headlines

Sex Video Case: Activist Withdraws Case Against Former Karnataka Minister | India News

BENGALURU: Activist Dinesh Kallahalli, who last week petitioned police that then-water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi allegedly sexually exploited a woman in exchange for a government job, withdrew his complaint on Sunday. Jarkiholi had resigned on moral grounds.

He said he was doing so because he was disappointed with the events that followed his complaint. Delivering a five-page letter to the Cubbon Park police through his legal counsel Kumar Patil, he said he was disappointed by the statements of some politicians and by the state’s action to treat the woman and the messenger as criminals. He had filed a complaint against Jarkiholi last week.

“The videos were uploaded even before I delivered the report to the police. My specific demand was that the police find out if the woman was sexually exploited. But the society launched a ‘shoot the messenger’ campaign targeting her and me, ”her letter read.

“She was wrongly portrayed on social media and some said she had built a house by blackmailing people. There were threats from people and a campaign was launched to defame me, ”he said. Patil said: “Kallahalli is not someone who succumbs to political pressure. His purpose was to do justice to women but what is happening on social networks has led him to withdraw the complaint. Police sources said they could call him to record his statement.

Original source