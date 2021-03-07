India Top Headlines

Ready to take any responsibility, says ‘Metroman’ Sreedharan | India News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan said on Sunday that he was ready to take on whatever responsibility has been entrusted to him by the BJP, which he had recently joined.

Speaking at a rally attended by Union Interior Minister Amit Shah in Shangumugham, Sreedharan said he wanted to use his energy for the state of Kerala.

“For the last 67 years I was a government official. Many people have asked me why I ventured into politics after so many years. For 67 years, I worked as part of many projects for this country.”

“I am still energetic and want to use my energy for the state of Kerala. Whatever responsibility is assigned to me, I will assume it with all the courage and energy,” said Sreedharan at the final Vijay Yatra function held by the BJP state president. . K Surendran from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, before the assembly elections on April 6.

Shah also wrapped Sreedharan in a shawl to welcome him into the party fold.

The ‘Metroman’, who is ready to contest the assembly votes with a BJP ticket, had recently resigned from the position of DMRC’s senior advisor.

Sreedharan (88), now a member of the BJP state election committee, said he has asked party leaders to run him in a constituency not far from his residence at Ponnani in Malappuram district.

Original source