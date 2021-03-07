Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Calcutta Election Rally: Key Points | India News

India Top Headlines

We will bring “asol parivartan” (real change) where all progress but no one calms down, infiltration stops.

I had the opportunity to address various rallies in my political career. However, in my long career, I have never seen us blessed by such a massive sea of ​​people.

This Brigade Parade Ground has witnessed many great leaders and has also witnessed those who have disrupted the progress of West Bengal. The people of Bengal never gave up their hopes for change.

Bengal had trusted Mamata to bring change. However, didi and his team have broken that trust. These people have broken Bengal’s trust. They have humiliated Bengal. They have tortured the sisters and daughters of Bengal.

Bengal wants ‘shanti’, ‘sound Bangla’, ‘pragatisheel Bangla’.

In these Assembly elections, there is TMC, Left and Congress, and their anti-Bengal attitude on one side. On the other hand, there are people from Bengal.

The dream of ‘sounding bangla’ will come true. Today, I have come here today to ensure the development of Bengal, increase investment here, protect the culture of Bengal and bring change.

The next 25 years are very important for the development of Bengal. The development here in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for the development of the State in the next 25 years.

In 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, Bengal will lead the country once again.

You know very well how the democratic system here has been destroyed. BJP will strengthen this system. We will bring change to restore public belief in the systems of government, in the police and in the administration.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Kolkata on Sunday, giving a big boost to the saffron party’s campaign ahead of Bengal’s eight-phase assembly elections, which will begin on March 27.Before the prime minister’s arrival on site, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground.Here’s a look at the key points of his speech.