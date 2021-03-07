India Top Headlines

PM Modi will dedicate 7500º Janaushadhi Kendra in Shillong today | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and dedicate the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at the North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong on Sunday via video conference.

“The Prime Minister will dedicate the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong to the nation during the event,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

He will interact with Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana grantees and will also award prizes to stakeholders recognizing their excellent work.

The Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers of the Union, DV Sadananda Gowda, will also be present on the occasion.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’s initiative strives to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. The number of stores under the scheme has risen to 7,499, with all the country’s districts covered. Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) generated a total savings of approximately Rs. 3,600 crore for ordinary citizens, as these drugs are 50-90% cheaper than the corresponding market rates.

In order to raise more awareness of Janaushadhi, a full week from March 1-7 is celebrated as ‘Janaushadhi Week’ across the country, with the theme ‘Jan Aushadhi – Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi’. The last day of the week, that is, March 7, will be celebrated as ‘Janaushadhi Diwas’.

