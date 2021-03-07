India Top Headlines

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh on March 9 | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday March 9 at 12 noon via video conference.

The ‘Maitri Setu’ bridge has been built over the Feni River, which flows between the Indian border in Tripura and Bangladesh.

The name ‘Maitri Setu’ symbolizes the growth of bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh.

Construction was taken over by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs. 133 million rupees.

The 1.9 km long bridge links Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. He is about to herald a new chapter for trade and the people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh.

With this inauguration, Tripura will become the ‘Gateway to the Northeast’ with access to the Chittagong port of Bangladesh, which is only 80 km from Sabroom.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.

He will lay the first stone for the installation of an Integrated Control Post in Sabroom. It will help facilitate the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products from the northeastern states, and help the smooth movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh.

The project is being taken over by the Indian Land Ports Authority at an estimated cost of around Rs. 232 million rupees.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for NH 208 connecting the Unakoti district headquarters in Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters. It will provide an alternative route to NH 44. The 80 km NH 208 project has been taken over by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited with a project cost of Rs. 1078 million rupees.

The PM will also inaugurate state highways and other district highways, developed by the state government with a financial outlay of Rs. 63.75 million rupees. They will provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Tripura.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 40,978 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), completed with the financial outlay of Rs. 813 million rupees. It will also inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Center built under Agartala Smart City Mission.

In addition, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of a multi-level shopping and parking complex at Old Motor Stand. It will be developed with an investment of approximately Rs 200 million. It will also lay the foundation stone to expand the existing highway from Lichubagan to the airport from two lanes to four lanes. The work is being implemented by Agartala Smart City Mission at a project cost of approximately Rs 96 million.

