Omar Targets BJP Leader Suvendhu Adhikari for Remarks on Kashmir | India News

But according to you, BJP wallas Kashmir has become a paradise after August 2019, so what about West Bengal? Https://t.co/36EW2RlKkO – Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) 1615089872000

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah attacked BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari on Sunday for his comments that West Bengal will become like Kashmir if the Trinamool Congress returns to power in the state.“But according to you, BJP wallas Kashmir has become a paradise after August 2019, so what’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir? Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir and visit us in large numbers. so we forgive you for your stupid and bland comment, “Omar said in a tweet.

The former prime minister of J&K was reacting to Adhikari’s declaration that West Bengal would become like Kashmir if the TMC returned to power in the assembly elections.

Adhikari, a former TMC leader, is competing against his former boss Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat.