India Top Headlines

Mamata is not a daughter of Bengal, but ‘aunt of infiltrators, Rohingyas’: Suvendu Adhikari | India News

KOLKATA: On Sunday, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Suvendu Adhikari, criticized the Prime Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, saying that the former is not a daughter of Bengal, but an aunt of infiltrators and Rohingya.

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the brigade parade ground, Adhikari said: “The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left-Congress alliance want to divide Bengal with appeasement policies. If TMC comes to power again, Bengal will It will become Kashmir. What happened to the experts in Kashmir will also happen to you. ”

Mentioning TMC’s slogan ‘Bangla nijer meyekei chaye’ (Bengal wants her own daughter), Adhikari said: “No one accepts you (Mamata Banerjee) as their own daughter. You are the ‘khala’ (aunt) of the infiltrators and Rohingya.” .

Hitting TMC, he said that the party has become a limited liability company, adding: “The chairman of TMC’s limited liability company is Mamata Banerjee and the ‘tolabaaj bhaipo’ (corrupt nephew) is its managing director. Mananiya (Banerjee) has bought a thinker with 500 million rupees. The money was diverted from MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana and smuggling coal, sand and cows. ”

Suvendu Adhikari is running against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the Nandigram seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Behala yesterday, Adhikari said: “If Shyama Prasad Mukherjee were not there, this country would have been an Islamic country and we would be living in Bangladesh. If they (TMC) returned to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir. . ”

“Nandigram is not a challenge for me. I am going to go to Nandigram to defeat her (Mamata Banerjee) and send her back to Calcutta. I thank the leadership of the national party for the responsibility that has been given to me. I will work to make the lotus blossom in Nandigram. and through West Bengal. She (Mamata Banerjee) is going to lose this election (in Nandigram) by more than 50,000 votes, “Adhikari added.

On Saturday, the BJP deployed Nandigram’s Adhikari against TMC Supreme Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting on March 27, with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The vote count will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, the Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The head of the state party, Dilip Ghosh, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will definitely win 200 of the 294 total seats in the Assembly.

“We will not get less than 200 (seats). It will definitely be more than 200. We did not start preparations today, we had started five years ago,” Ghosh said.

After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP made great strides in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 18 seats and reducing the TMC count to 22. From the total of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the left was left blank.

Original source