Launch of Covid-19 Vaccine in India Has ‘Rescued the World’ from Pandemic, Says Leading American Scientist India News

HOUSTON: India’s launch of Covid-19 vaccines in collaboration with leading global institutions has “rescued the world” from the deadly coronavirus and the country’s contributions should not be underestimated, said a leading American scientist.

India is called the world’s pharmacy during the Covid-19 pandemic with its vast experience and deep knowledge in medicine. The country is one of the world’s largest drug manufacturers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston during a recent webinar, said the two mRNA vaccines may not affect low- and middle-income countries in the United States. world, but India’s vaccines, made in collaboration with universities around the world such as BCM and the University of Oxford, have “rescued the world” and their contributions should not be underestimated.

During the webinar, “Covid-19: Vaccination and possible return to normal: if and when,” Dr. Hotez, an internationally recognized medical scientist in neglected tropical diseases and vaccine development, said that the launch of the Covid vaccine -19 is “the gift” to the world in the fight against the virus.

The Indian drug regulator granted emergency use authorization to Covishield, produced by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India after being licensed by British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, jointly developed by Bharat Biotech, based in Hyderabad, and scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The webinar was organized by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH).

“This is something very special and I see it myself because I am in weekly teleconferences with our colleagues in India, you make a recommendation, and in a few days it is done and not only, but it is well and with incredible rigor and thought. Creativity. “Dr. Hotez said, emphasizing that he felt compelled to make this statement because” India’s enormous efforts to combat the global pandemic is a story that is not really spreading around the world. ”

Dr Hotez, considered the authority on vaccines, is working on an affordable coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with Indian pharmaceutical companies.

There is growing evidence that vaccines not only “interrupt symptomatic disease and keep you out of the hospital,” but also stop asymptomatic transmission. However, the worrying news is that the vaccines work well against the UK variant B.1.1.7, which is now picking up speed in the US, but does not work as well against the variant that comes from South Africa.

All vaccines are likely to require a boost for two reasons: the durability of vaccine protection is unknown, and to create an additional immune response that is better suited to the South African variant.

The Consul General of India in Houston, Aseem Mahajan, along with a distinguished panel of physicians participated in this webinar, which tracked the chances of a return to a semblance of normalcy due to the accelerated rollout of vaccines across the country.

Consul General Mahajan, who thanked Dr. Hotez for praising India’s efforts to bring vaccines to the world, said: “In keeping with our tradition of sharing with the world, India has exported vaccines to many countries around the world.”

India has provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants to various countries. The vaccines were shipped to Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles.

There has also been a boost in the collaborative medical partnerships that have sprung up between the US and India during this pandemic. In addition, India is one of the fourth largest destinations in Asia for manufacturing medical devices and many US companies have expressed interest in collaborating on this front, Mahajan said.

IACCGH Founding Secretary and Executive Director Jagdip Ahluwalia said that “India’s response to the Covid crisis, as recognized by Dr. Hotez, is in line with the vision of the Chamber. Since its inception 21 years ago India would be a future global player in key areas such as technology, medicine, manufacturing and international trade. This belief has been proven time and again, particularly in the last decade. ”

House Speaker Tarush Anand expressed pride that India has met this global challenge by harnessing the brilliance of its scientific community and extensive manufacturing capabilities in the most efficient way to help the world recover from a deadly pandemic. .

Describing vaccines as “one of the highest expressions of science in pursuit of humanitarian goals,” Radiation Oncology Director and Moderator Dr. Vivek Kavadi noted that more than 28 million people had contracted the virus in the US and more than half a million Americans had tragically died. . Lives and businesses had been changed, but the advance on the vaccine front has been reason for cautious optimism.

To date, more than 73 million doses of vaccines have been administered, 15 percent of the population has received one dose while 7 percent have received both doses, Dr. Kavadi said.

