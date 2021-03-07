Jaishankar, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Discusses Afghan Peace Talks | India News

India Top Headlines

I got a call from US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad @ US4AfghanPeace. The latest developments were discussed pert… https://t.co/zwztrAvF01 – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) 1615120659000

NEW DELHI: As the United States intensifies its diplomatic efforts to advance the peace process in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held talks with the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday.The Biden administration has been doing its own review of the peace process in Afghanistan, as a result, the United States has moved forward in a five-point process to carry this forward, concerned that the security situation in Afghanistan will deteriorate after the withdrawal of United States on May 1. , prompting the Taliban to make “rapid territorial advances.”US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that “in order to move more fundamentally and rapidly toward a permanent and comprehensive agreement and ceasefire,” the US would take various measures, the first of which would involve asking the UN to convene a meeting of foreign ministers from India, Pakistan, China, Iran, Russia and the US to discuss a unified approach to Afghanistan.This is significant: it would bring together regional powers with stakes but different interests in Afghanistan at the same table, to chart a common path forward. It is in the context of such a meeting that Jaishankar had a telephone conversation with Zalmay Khalilzad.Jaishankar tweeted: “I got a call from US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad @ US4AfghanPeace. The latest developments related to the peace talks were discussed. We will keep in touch “.

“Even with the continued financial assistance from the United States to its forces after a US military withdrawal, I am concerned that the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban may make rapid territorial advances,” Blinken said in his letter to Ghani.

The United States, as the letter shows, is interested in the Afghan government and the Taliban working on “a roadmap to a new and inclusive government” and a permanent ceasefire. The former is also known as an “interim” government that essentially puts the Taliban on a par with the Afghan government. The escalation of violence in Afghanistan in recent weeks makes the idea of ​​a ceasefire worthy, but perhaps unattainable at this time.

Ghani, speaking to the Afghan parliament on Saturday, refused to step aside for an interim government. “Any institution can write a fantasy on paper and suggest a solution for Afghanistan,” he said, demanding that any government have to go through elections. The Taliban are more willing to accept an interim government, and their officials say they would elect people of “good repute” to the government. The fear in Kabul is that such a government would be undemocratic and essentially insert the Taliban into sharing power with the elected government.

Blinken’s letter conveyed much of the urgency of the Biden administration. A similar urgency is not reflected on the Afghan side.

India has argued that Pakistan’s bad faith interest in Afghanistan is the sole cause of the continuing insurgency, as Islamabad / Rawalpindi continues to support the Taliban and the Haqqani network, two of the main terrorist groups responsible for much of the killings. in Afghanistan. However, with a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the two countries can be persuaded to sit together at the same table, even though they have very different solutions for the Afghan peace process.

Blinken told Ghani that he had asked Khalilzad to submit written proposals “to speed up discussions on a negotiated settlement and a ceasefire.” The Taliban have mounted deadly violence in recent weeks, putting the Doha peace process with the United States under great strain. The United States, Blinken told Ghani, intends to leave before May 1, which could lead the Taliban to continue to do what they do best, waiting for the United States to leave.

Clearly indicating that the Doha process may have run its course, Blinken said the United States would ask Turkey to convene a meeting of the two sides to “finalize a peace agreement.” The Doha pact between the United States and the Taliban was supposed to lead to talks between the Afghans. That did not happen, instead, the violence has only increased.

Blinken also said the United States had prepared a 90-day violence reduction proposal that the Afghan government and the Taliban have been urged to abide by, “which is aimed at preventing a Taliban spring offensive.” Blinken said: “I urge you to positively consider the proposal.” But it is not known whether the Taliban would also obey.

More importantly, Blinken reminded Ghani that disunity among Afghan leaders in the 1990s had proven costly: He said Ghani should work with his CEO Abdullah Abdullah, former President Hamid Karzai and Professor Sayyaf, even expanding the group to make it more representative of all Afghans.