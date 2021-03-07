India Top Headlines

India will soon have 10,000 Janaushadhi Kendras: Prime Minister Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the government wants to reach the goal of opening 10,000 Janaushadhi Kendras very soon, adding that these centers are helping people from poor and middle-class families save around 3.6 billion rupees. year.

Addressing the Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and interacting with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that this plan is helping to provide cheap medicine to citizens living in tribal areas in the Northeast and in mountainous areas.

“Today, when the 7500 center in Shillong was inaugurated. It is clear from this how much the public health centers are expanding in the northeast. We had less than 100 Janaushadhi centers until 2014. We want to reach the goal of opening 10,000 centers very soon. “I want to ask the state governments to commit to building 75 Janaushadhi centers each in 75 districts in the 75th year of our independence. We should also set a goal of doubling the beneficiaries of the Janaushadhi centers, “he said.

“The Janaushadhi plan is supporting poor and middle-class families. This plan is becoming a means of service and employment. In Janaushadhi Kendras, people are getting affordable medicines and young people are getting employment there. They are being made available to women. girls 2.5 rupee sanitary napkins in Janaushadhi Kendras. More than 11,000 crore of sanitary napkins have been sold in Janaushadhi Kendras, “he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that more than 1,000 Janaushadhi Kendras are led by women. This Janaushadhi scheme is promoting self-reliance among women, she added.

“The Janaushadhi centers are helping people from poor and middle class families save around Rs 3,600 crore a year. In order to expand the Janaushadhi scheme, the incentive for these centers has been increased from 2.5 Lakhs of rupees to 5 lakhs of rupees. In addition, an additional incentive of Rs 2 lakhs is being given to the dalits, tribes, women and people of the Northeast. This money helps them to make their shop and buy the necessary furniture, “he said.

The Prime Minister reported that a decision has been made to make 75 Ayush drugs available in all Janaushadhi centers in the country.

“This scheme has opened up new possibilities in the pharmaceutical sector. Today the demand for Made in India and surgical drugs has increased. With this, production is also increasing. You are creating new job opportunities. Now a decision has been made to make 75 Ayush medicines available in Janaushadhi centers in the country, “he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government is very focused on developing infrastructure to provide affordable and effective treatment for all.

“For a long time, in the governmental thinking of the country, health was considered to be the only issue of disease and treatment. But the issue of health is not limited only to disease and treatment, but affects the entire tissue economic and social. of the country, “he said.

“The government’s effort today is that no one should be deprived of the benefits of medical science. The treatment must be cheap, accessible, for the public, with this thought, policies and programs are being made today ”, he added.

