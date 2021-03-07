India Top Headlines

Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP, says Didi has abandoned ideals | India News

NEW DELHI: Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned his Rajya Sabha seat, joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of the party’s national chairman JP Nadda, marking a further defection from the TMC camp.

Trivedi was received in the presence of Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan, and the three-time RS MP and former Minister of Railways said that CM Mamata Banerjee has forgotten all her ideals.

“The people of West Bengal are very devastated by corruption and violence. Now they are happy and relieved that real change is happening soon. ”

Nadda said, “Trivedi ji has never cared about the politics of power and influence and in his long career, he has always fought for the politics of ideology and ideals. He has always made many sacrifices for the politics of ideology and righteousness. I am very happy to welcome him to the BJP parivar ”.

Original source