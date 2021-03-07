India Top Headlines

‘Didi, you would even blame the ground …’: PM Modi’s ‘pathetic’ excavation in Mamata | India News

NEW DELHI: “Didi, you would even curse the ground if you fell off the scooter.”

Prime Minister Modi took several such photos at Mamata Banerjee in his speech at the Brigrade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday.

Addressing a large electoral rally in the West Bengal capital, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Bengal Prime Minister, accusing the Trinamool regime of corruption, nepotism and backward politics.

The reference to ‘scooty’ was hard to miss. Mamata Banerjee recently traveled as a passenger in an electric two-wheeler from her home to the secretary of state. This was in protest against the increase in fuel prices, for which he blamed the Modi government in the Center.

See: Smriti Irani, Mamata Banerjee travel in two-wheelers

Shutterbugs even caught her trying to mount the vehicle. In an awkward moment, she appeared to lose her balance and security people prevented her from falling.

Prime Minister Modi’s ‘pathetic’ dig at Sunday’s rally was an obvious reference to this.

The BJP’s response to Mamata Banerjee’s scooter act came the next day. Union Minister Smriti Irani rode a scooter while leading a BJP rally in South 24 Parganas.

