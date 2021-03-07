Before the Prime Minister’s visit, India sends warships to Bangladesh to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India has sent two warships to the historic Bangladeshi port city of Mongla to commemorate today’s “Swarnim Vijay Varsh,” the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Liberation War, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra’s visit Modi to Dhaka later this month.The warships, the corvette INS Kulish and the patrol vessel INS Sumedha, will call in Mongla from 8 to 10 March. During a visit to Dhaka last week, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar described Bangladesh as a “key neighbor and a valued partner”. in the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting that the ties between the two countries “transcend even our strategic partnership.”“This is the first visit of Indian warships to Mongla. The visit, while reaffirming the solidarity and partnership of the Indian Navy with the Bangladesh Navy, aims to pay tribute to the combatants of Bangladesh and India, as well as the civilians who gave their lives during the 1971 war. ”Said an officer.

INS Sumedha

The “Alpha Force”, comprising Mukti Bahini’s “muktijodhas” and Indian Navy fighters, stormed and wrested control of Mongla from Pakistani forces in a daring operation during the 1971 war, he added. .

India has steadily intensified military ties with Bangladesh, and its armed forces also regularly interact through exercises, exchanges, and visits. The two navies, for example, had conducted a bilateral exercise called “Bongosagar” to improve interoperability in the north of the Bay of Bengal in October last year.

The exercise was followed by the third edition of their coordinated bilateral patrol, during which warships from the two countries conducted joint patrols along the international maritime border line. Incidentally, IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also visited Bangladesh last month.