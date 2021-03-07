India Top Headlines

Amit Shah Targets Vijayan Over Gold Smuggling Case | India News

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: BJP went into aggressive campaign mode on Sunday, with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah directly targeting Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and saying that if BJP had a chance to rule the state for the next five years, he would convert to Kerala at number one. been to India.

Shah was heading to Vijay Yathra’s final event of the match. In a contest in which LDF and UDF are the main players, BJP and NDA hope to be a decisive disruptor in more than a third of the 140 electoral districts that will go to the polls on April 6.

Shah rejected Vijayan’s claims that the Union government was using the central agencies against the LDF government.

“I want CM Pinarayi Vijayan to answer some questions. If the woman accused in the gold smuggling case was a frequent visitor to CM’s official residence? Did the CM office attempt to influence customs officials when gold smuggling was detected? I ask. “The LDF and UDF governments have made Kerala a center of corruption,” he said.

