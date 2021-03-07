Ambani bomb scare: ATS records murder case in SUV owner’s death | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: A murder case has now been recorded in the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiren, whose SUV loaded with jelly sticks was found abandoned near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.The case was being investigated as an “accidental death” but has now turned into a murder case following a complaint from the deceased’s wife. The complaint has been filed against “unidentified persons”.Hiren’s body was found in a stream near Thane last week. Maharashtra ATS has now taken over the investigation from the Mumbra Police.Hiren’s autopsy report accessed by TOI on Saturday revealed “minor abrasions to the face on the left side, the top of the nostril, the right cheek to the chin and the right eye.” The report indicated that his ribs, cartilage, lungs and pericardium were intact, but he reserved the cause of death.It has now come to light that he had written to the chief minister, the state interior minister, as well as the Thane and Mumbai police commissioners on March 2 seeking protection due to alleged police harassment.

The sources said that a letter sent by Hiren to the prime minister and other authorities mentions in detail the visits he had made to the police and the questions he was being asked by various investigative agencies. In the letter, he allegedly stated: “Interrogations by the various agencies have disturbed my peace of mind and, despite being a victim, they treat me like a defendant.”

The letter further stated: “I am being harassed, without having any knowledge about the culprits, who not only committed the theft of my vehicle, but also misused and abandoned it as mentioned above. I have already given my explanation and statements of how my vehicle was stolen and I am victimized, but I continue to suffer unnecessary harassment from police and reporters as mentioned above ”.

On February 25, a van loaded with explosives was found parked near Antilia, the Ambani residence, on Carmichael Road. The police also found a threatening letter addressed to the Ambani family. Hiren had claimed that he owned the van and that it had been stolen from Mulund-Airoli Road, where he had parked it on February 17 after it had a problem.

ATS has already recorded the taxi driver’s statement from the app that left Hiren at CST on February 17 after the vehicle exhibited a problem. He reportedly said Hiren had booked the car to go to Crawford Market, but changed the location to CST later.