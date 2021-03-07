India Top Headlines

Alliance Sewing Reveals Worn Congress | India News

NEW DELHI: In virtually every state that goes to the polls, Congress is part of a ‘grand alliance’ or a minor ally of a dominant regional force, a feature that illustrates the party’s weakened political muscle at the national level.

The large party that settled with DMK for 25 seats in Tamil Nadu marks a continued decline in Congress. Its failure to post a decent performance after securing 74 RJD seats in the 2020 Bihar polls has had a debilitating effect on its perception among regional parties.

The five election-bound states, representing a broad east-south geographic arc, attest to the diminishing appeal of Congress among voters and allies alike, as evidenced by the loss of bargaining power.

Assam was a congressional fiefdom until the party was toppled in 2016 by a resurgent BJP that relied on Narendra Modi’s rise to power in Delhi. In the volatile state, Congress used to make rare alliances to make subregional adjustments like with a team from Bodoland.

This time, however, Congress has formed a ‘Mahajot’ that comprises not only very minor teams to add votes, but also a minority team to consolidate the expanding Muslim base, a reason why it has not detailed the tally that it will contest. .

While Kerala has had a tradition of two rival alliances for much longer than any other state, it is the first time in decades that the opposition alliance (Congress-led UDF) is unsure about overthrowing the ruling combined (Congress-led LDF). the left). Congress’s own position on UDF is more unstable than before.

West Bengal represents the ironic case in which the party is set to contest a grand recount of 92 seats in alliance with the Left, but only because the coalition itself is a fringe player in what has become a direct contest between Congress. of Trinamool and the challenger BJP.

According to party strategists, Congress may become relevant only as a “filler” should the TMC-BJP showdown result in a stalemate.

Puducherry, where Congress had managed to maintain its privileged position in the alliance, appears to be slipping out of party control. After a series of resignations by the MLAs that recently brought down his government, Congress looks to an uncertain future.

Sources who said DMK was not only concerned about the possibility of winning Congress (8/41 in 2016 polls), but also about its ability to hold its flock together, better explain the party’s dwindling existence of allies.

Concerns about winning Congress first emerged in the 2017 UP contest, where the party, through negotiations led by now-dissident Ghulam Nabi Azad, managed to secure 106 Samajwadi Party seats, but was only able to win seven. . The descending chart was broken at Jharkhand in 2019, but Bihar appears to have revived and accelerated the decline.

Times of India