2nd part of Parliament’s budget session starting Monday; card restriction due to Assembly polls | India News

NEW DELHI: The second part of Parliament’s budget session is scheduled to start on Monday, but its duration is likely to be shortened as most of the top politicians would be busy campaigning for the assembly elections to take place. in March-April.

From now on, the session will conclude on April 8.

Sources said parties generally support the session shortening in light of polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. However, an official decision has not yet been made.

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get various grant demands approved for the financial year 2021-22 along with the Finance Bill that includes various tax proposals.

In addition to these mandatory agendas, the government has listed several bills for approval in session.

Some of the bills listed by the government include the Pension Fund Development and Regulatory Authority Bill (Amendment), the National Bank Bill for the Financing of Infrastructure and Development, the Bill of Electricity (Amendment) and the Cryptographic Currency and the Regulation of the Official Digital Currency Law.

The second part of the session takes place at a time when political parties are focusing on the elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

Senior leaders of various parties, especially regional ones, are likely to skip most House sessions to focus on the campaign.

The first part of the budget session began on January 29 with the president’s speech at the joint session of both houses of Parliament. The speech was boycotted by more than 20 opposition parties, including Congress, in support of the demand of farmers protesting the repeal of the three agricultural laws.

The Union budget was presented on February 1.

Thereafter, House proceedings were interrupted for four consecutive days by the opposition’s demand for a separate discussion on agricultural issues. To make up for lost time from the session, the House sat until midnight for several days.

Times of India