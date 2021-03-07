26 years after being raped, son convinces woman to seek justice | India News

India Top Headlines

BAREILLY: For two years, two brothers the family knew gang-raped her in the house where she lived. So she was 12 years old. When she became pregnant a year later, her family found out, but she had to give up the baby. Now, she has been reunited with her son and it was he who convinced her to seek Justice . Twenty-six years later, an FIR has been filed and the men who raped it have been registered.“It was 1994. I lived in Shahjahanpur with my sister. I was teaching in a private school and my brother-in-law was a government employee, ”the rape survivor told TOI. Then one day, two acquaintances of the family arrived. “Naki Hasan and her brother Guddu. They raped me and when I tried to resist they threatened to kill me. For two years, they repeatedly gang-raped me. ”

In 1995 I got pregnant and told my sister everything. The brothers threatened to kill her if she tried to file a complaint, ”said the woman, now 38. “We tried to have an abortion, but the doctor refused since I was 13 years old and it would be risky.” His brother-in-law was transferred and they left town.

In the new city, she gave birth to a boy and gave him up for adoption to distant relatives in Hardoi. In 2000, she married, but six years later, when her husband found out that she had been raped, he questioned her behavior and left her.

He never got to know his son. A few years ago, the son learned that he had been adopted and who his mother was, the FIR said. When they met last year, he asked who his father was. “At first I refused but he threatened to commit suicide. I gave in. “Her son, who is now 24 years old, supported her and was sure that she should not give up the fight. He said that the first time he tried to file a complaint, the police did not. This week, the court of the the chief judicial magistrate ordered them to submit an FIR.