You cannot refuse the pressure; time to be more resilient | India News

Since the pandemic hit India in 2020, most Indians have not had it easy. The coronavirus brought with it economic hardship, but it also showed how much Indians underestimate other facets of well-being, from physical and mental health to happiness in the workplace and family life. But even before Covid-19, most Indians struggled to find the right balance, and our changing lives under lock and key have forced us to redefine well-being.In 2019, the ICICI Lombard Well-Being Index of India found that Indians had a well-being index score of 78, which fell dramatically over the past year and has now dropped to 66. On March 5, as part of the initiative Get Well-thy India, a panel of experts from a wide range of fields, discussed this downtrend and how to reverse it.

“The index score that fell from 78 to 66 somehow doesn’t even cover the total pain we’ve been through as a country,” said Sanjeev Mantri, CEO of ICICI Lombard, who admits that a holistic approach to wellness was needed a lot. before the pandemic. “The physical aspect of well-being is well understood, but there are many softer aspects, be it mental, family or work,” he added.

The meaning of wellness is changing, particularly in the workplace, and it is not limited to physical health and finances, says Abhishek Ganguly, managing director of Puma India and Southeast Asia. “It is as much about being mentally happy as it is about being physically healthy. As a professional, I have seen organizations that engage with employees in well-being, both mental and physical, they are much happier, ”he said.

Ganguly said creating a workplace culture based on empathy is crucial, especially in tough times. “The easiest thing, when you’re under pressure to manage cash, is to let people go and that’s wrong. The people who led you to (your success) must know that the company supports them in times of crisis, ”he said.

Pandemic-19 forced employers to change existing workplace cultures and try something new. “Working from home has become the norm… but if you could have thought of this in 2019 or 2015, ahead of time, and then working from home as part of the culture, it would have been different. Instead, it’s something that has fallen on us, ”Mantri said.

As businesses suffered and revenues fell, the decline in financial well-being during the pandemic came as no surprise to Sister BK Shivani, a spiritual mentor. But she says the drop in mental well-being has nothing to do with Covid-19.

“Covid gave us a reason to say, ‘Okay, all I feel is for Covid.’ (We believe) that everything that is happening (in our minds) is due to something external to us. This is not emotional well-being. This is emotional dependency. … Emotional independence is the need, not blaming people and situations for how we feel, ”he said.

As Indians continue to face the pressures of the pandemic, Sister Shivani says treating stress as a normal part of life is unhealthy. “We have been calling normal stress. The pressure is normal. Covid is a pressure. Goals at work are pressures. … The formula for (managing) stress is that stress equals pressure divided by resilience. The pressures are not under our control. But the denominator is under our control. … So even if my numerator increases, if I increase my denominator many more times, my stress level will go down. “Since working from home is the new norm, Sister Shivani emphasizes the need for companies to set strict work hours. cut so employees can focus on personal care. “At least an hour before bed, I need to disconnect from work. It’s good to enjoy work, but our minds need rest.… So corporate social responsibility, make sure you send happy people home every night, “he added.

Mental health is closely related to physical fitness, so it’s important to watch what you eat, says nutritionist and author Pooja Makhija. “Your response to stress is decided by how nutritionally healthy you’ve kept (your body). When you eat well, your body can fight (stress) much better, ”he said.

As a fitness enthusiast, actress Gul Panag agrees with Makhija. “You can’t beat exercise with a bad diet. And what you eat will not only impact you physically, but also mentally, ”he said.

Panag says it’s important to make firm commitments, whether it’s to a good diet or exercise, and that dedication to one aspect of wellness can translate into improvements in others. “After following an exercise regimen for 25 years, I have learned a lot of resilience. And I have applied the same resilience to pursue mental and spiritual well-being, ”he added.

Makhija says patience is key to achieving wellness goals, but you shouldn’t set impossible goals. “You have to be patient to start seeing results, emotional or physical. When it comes to food, make small changes. Don’t take an all or nothing approach, ”he said.