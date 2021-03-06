India Top Headlines

West Bengal Assembly Polls: Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Joins BJP | India News

NEW DELHI: Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Trivedi had resigned as a deputy on February 12 during Parliament’s budget session, saying he felt “suffocated” and that his “conscience” told him to resign as a deputy and “work for the people of Bengal and India.”

“Today I am resigning from Rajya Sabha. There is violence in my state. We cannot talk about anything here.” said the TMC leader while announcing his resignation on the floor of the Upper House.

Without naming Prashant Kishor, Mamata’s polling strategist, Trivedi had cited his growing role in the party as one of the reasons for his departure.

“When the party passes into the hands of a corporate professional, he runs the party… someone does not know the ABC of politics, he is becoming my net. So what can people do in such a situation? Trivedi had said.

Trivedi had a troubled relationship with Trinamool after he was asked to resign as rail minister in March 2012. Trivedi, who succeeded Mamata in ministry at UPA-2, had proposed an increase in the train fare, which Mamata had qualified as -people “.

