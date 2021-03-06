India Top Headlines

Varavara Rao released from hospital | India News

MUMBAI: Poet and activist Varavara Rao, indicted in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was released from Nanavati Hospital here on Saturday night, sources said.

On February 22, the Bombay High Court granted Rao, 82, a provisional bail for six months on medical grounds.

He later asked the court to be allowed to provide cash guarantees until solvent guarantees could be found. The court had granted the request on Monday.

He had previously ordered that he be released immediately on bail after being released from the hospital.

Rao had been admitted to the private hospital due to health problems.

Times of India