Uncovering the truth behind Mansukh’s death is crucial for MVA: Raut | India News

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that it was important for the “image” and “prestige” of the Maharashtra government to discover the truth behind the mysterious death of Hiren Mansukh, who was allegedly the owner of the vehicle. with explosives. found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Mansukh, in his 45s, was found dead on the banks of a stream along the Mumbra-Reti Bunder highway in neighboring Thane on Friday morning, police said.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said the mysterious death of Mansukh, whose Scorpio vehicle was used to store explosives near Ambani’s residence, was “shocking and unfortunate.”

“It is wrong to politicize his death and put the government in the dock. There are doubts as to whether Mansukh’s death was a suicide or a murder. He was an important witness in the case,” he said.

“The Interior Ministry must discover the truth as soon as possible. It is important for the prestige and image of the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA),” he said.

On Friday, the state Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that the investigation of the case had been handed over from the Mumbai Crime Section to the state Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).

In this regard, Raut said that the demand of the BJP opponent is to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“But (handing over the investigation to the NIA) does not mean that the case will be resolved immediately. The interior minister has turned the case over to the ATS, which is capable of solving it. Let us have faith,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar took aim at the Shiv Sena-led government when he questioned the presence of an assistant police inspector “encounter specialist” at the time of Mansukh’s autopsy.

“The presence of the encounter specialist at Mansukh’s autopsy is suspicious, as he is not part of the Thane police or the ATS, which is investigating the case. It gives the impression that there is something that this government wants to hide,” He said. .

Shelar also criticized the Interior Minister for his “U-turn” in the investigation of the case.

“Interior Minister Deshmukh was praising Thane and the Mumbai police and their achievements, but within half an hour, he announced that the investigation of the case would be turned over to the ATS. So what happened in just half an hour? investigation to the ATS? “he asked.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande demanded that a sitting judge be appointed to carry out the investigation.

Meanwhile, a Thane police officer said Mansukh had left his store around 8.30pm Thursday in an autorickshaw and that his phone had since been turned off.

“His relatives had submitted the report of a missing person on Friday morning after he failed to return home and a case was registered at the Naupada police station. At that time, a body was found in Mumbra and later it was confirmed that the deceased was Mansukh. ” “he added.

His mobile phone has not yet been recovered, he said.

His autopsy was performed at a civic hospital in Kalwa de Thane on Saturday, he said.

“The exact cause of his death will be known once the medical report arrives,” the official said, adding that security has been tightened at Mansukh’s residence in Naupada. PTI MR ND DC NP

