The net are gagged with the media; Karnataka Minister Sees a Plot | India News

BENGALURU: On the day that six BS Yediyurappa cabinet ministers obtained a court order preventing the media from broadcasting or publishing anything defamatory about them, the state Interior and Justice Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke of attempts to destabilize the state politically.

He said police suspect that some forces are trying to blackmail elected representatives after catching them with the aim of creating political instability in the state. He said his suspicion stems from the fact that even after five days after the CD Ramesh Jarkiholi case was made public, neither the woman has come forward nor the whistleblower has revealed anything.

“Those long delays, whether on the part of the woman or the whistleblower, can only mean one thing: a larger political conspiracy could be at stake to create political instability in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, political circles are anxious about speculation that some more ministers and MLAs could move to court on Monday to obtain similar restraining orders against the media.

Ministers B Basavaraj, K Sudhakar, BC Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, ST Somashekar and KC Narayana Gowda moved to court on Friday after Minister of Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned after a CD was leaked to the media. . After hearing his guilty plea, the court on Saturday blocked 67 media outlets from broadcasting or publishing defamatory content about the six ministers.

However, the ex-parte order approved by the city’s additional civil and session judge, the Mayo Hall unit, clarified that the media can publish authenticated and true news after verification without making defamatory comments about the six ministers.

These six ministers were among 17 rebel MLAs who submitted their resignation to the House in July 2019 and requested an injunction after social activist Dinesh Kallahalli who claimed he was in possession of more CDs on a minister and two key personalities.

“Former CM Kumaraswamy has spoken about a Rs 5 crore deal and a few others that 19 MLA sex CDs will be released in the next few days. We have ordered the police to investigate all these angles, ”Bommai said.

