Speculation abounds in Uttarakhand after urgent BJP meeting | India News

DEHRADUN / GAIRSAIN: An urgent meeting of the BJP central committee was called in Dehradun on Saturday night. The party’s MLAs in the middle of the budget session in Gairsain were called back to the state capital, sparking rumors of “major changes” in government and a possible replacement “at the highest level” before the elections of the assembly next year.

The central committee meeting, which lasted more than two hours, was chaired by BJP National Vice President Raman Singh and State Head Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

The two members were said to have been sent by the party’s central leadership for comment after reports that more than a dozen MLA members were unhappy with the current leadership. CM Trivendra Singh Rawat spoke to TOI about the meeting.

“A positive momentum has been broken. What more can I say? Raman Singhji met with the MLAs and received their comments. I also spoke with him and discussed matters related to the state. After the meeting, he came to my residence, where there were between 20 and 22 MLA. Later, 45 legislators came to my residence to discuss ”.

Earlier, BJP head of state Bansidhar Bhagat had rejected speculations of a leadership change, saying the meeting was primarily to discuss preparations for the celebrations for the fourth anniversary of Rawat’s rule on March 18. The sources told TOI that the meeting “was not a regular meeting.” just to discuss the anniversary celebrations, ”since most MLAs didn’t even know about it until Friday.

The call to the MLAs saw an abrupt end to the budget session on Saturday and the House was adjourned sine die. Sources said that Raman Singh had one-on-one discussions with two LS MPs, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Ajay Bhatt, and many MLAs.

Former CM Vijay Bahuguna also attended the meeting. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank paid an unscheduled visit to Dehradun in the evening and met with Singh and Dushyant Kumar Gautam. The two core members can report to the head of the BJP, JP Nadda, shortly.

(With input from Akhilesh Singh in Delhi)

