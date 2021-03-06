India Top Headlines

Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi, accuses him of “insulting” the people of Amethi | India News

AMETHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, accusing him of “insulting” the people of Amethi by comparing voters in the north to those in Kerala.

The Amethi deputy, who laid the foundation stone for a bus stop in Tiloi, said that the people of the city gave Gandhi immense love for 15 years even though he “did nothing for its development.”

“It is wrong for Rahul Gandhi to say that there is a lack of understanding among the people of Amethi than among those of Kerala. I think there is no lack of understanding in the people of Amethi. Rather it is in Rahul Gandhi,” he said. saying.

Her remarks come after Gandhi at a public meeting in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram recently said: “For the first 15 years, I was a deputy in the north, I had gotten used to a different kind of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very Comforting, how suddenly I realized that people are interested in problems, and not only superficially, but also in details. ”

In attacking the Gandhi family, Irani said that a political family in the country ruled Amethi for 30 years, but never thought about its development.

“Instead of developing Amethi and opening a medical school here, they continued to build their guest house,” he said.

Speaking of farmers, Irani said in 2013, when Gandhi’s party was in power, only 800 farmers benefited from the minimum support price in Amethi, while in 2020, up to 23,800 farmers benefited from the MSP here.

The union minister said it is cause for concern that there is not a single fertilizer rack center in Amethi and stated that farmers had to face lathis for fertilizers.

She said that after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, a fertilizer rack center was formed at Gauriganj in Amethi and construction work on a bypass and bridge in the city began.

Irani said that the benefits of the development plans are coming directly to the common man, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi has given financial strength to the farmers and the people have directly benefited from Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Saubhagya Yojana.

Hours earlier, he participated in an inauguration ceremony for the bus stop to be built in Tiloi.

