PM Says Defense Sector Reforms Will Continue, Details ‘National Security Directives’ | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underscored the need to enhance ‘indigenization’ throughout the national security system, including as he reviewed the operational situation along the Pakistani and Chinese fronts, as well as the establishment of commandos unified theater companies in the country. .

Addressing the farewell session of the three-day Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) at Kevadia in Gujarat, the prime minister explained the “national security directives” for the 15 lakh armed forces, as well as the “strategic imperatives” facing the country.

Modi emphasized the importance of enhancing “Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)” in the national security architecture, not only in the supply of equipment and weapons, but also in the various doctrines, procedures and customs practiced in the 15 lakh armed forces.

Towards the ultimate goal of removing India from the strategically vulnerable position of being among the world’s largest arms importers, the government has recently finalized the Rs 47,000 crore contract for 83 indigenous Texas fighters as well as the Rs 8,379 crore deal. by 118 Arjun Mark. -1A main battle tanks.

The Prime Minister also made it clear that the “reform agenda” in the field of defense will be strongly promoted, while underlining the need for the Armed Forces to be prepared to face all challenges with greater integration between them of cost-effective way.

As previously reported by TOI, two new unified three-service commands will be established this year in the form of the “functional” Air Defense Command and the “geographic” Maritime Theater Command. They will then be followed by theater commandos along the land borders with China and Pakistan for more integrated military impact, as part of the larger ongoing restructuring in the armed forces.

Urging the armed forces to think about various reforms that would make them even stronger, the prime minister emphasized the need to optimize manpower planning in the military and civilian parts of the national security architecture.

There should be “a holistic approach” focused on “breaking down civil-military silos” and accelerating the speed of decision-making, he said, advising the Army, Navy and IAF “to get rid of legacy systems and practices that have outlived its usefulness and relevance ”.

Expressing his appreciation for the “determined dedication” shown by the armed forces to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and the “difficult situation” on the northern borders with China, he highlighted the need for them to become “a future force. “with the necessary infusion of cutting-edge military technologies for years to come.

The CCC took place at a time when Indian and Chinese troops have yet to withdraw at the remaining “sticking points” of Gogra, Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh.

At the CCC on Friday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said India’s “proactive and determined responses” had led to the withdrawal of troops with China on both sides of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, as well as the new ceasefire agreement with Pakistan last month.

Times of India