Parliamentarians and family members will receive Covid vaccines from March 9 | India News

NEW DELHI: Special arrangements have been made to vaccinate parliamentarians and their families, over 60 years old and those aged 45-60 with comorbidities, against Covid-19 starting on March 9, a day after the Houses were meet again after recess during Budget Session.

While MPs will be vaccinated at the Parliament House medical center, their families will be able to receive the vaccine at CGHS dispensaries on North and South Avenue.

Parliament’s social welfare branch, which is coordinating the special vaccination campaign, said in a newsletter on Saturday that members will need to register online and those over 60 will need to show their official ID cards and Aadhaar to get vaccinated.

Members between the ages of 45 and 59 who have comorbidities will require certificates from registered physicians along with their identification documents. Vaccination facilities will also be extended to parliamentarians in their respective parliamentary constituencies.

