Need for a more in-depth study of the Constitution: South Carolina judge | India News
NEW DELHI: Supreme Court Justice Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said on Saturday that a larger and more in-depth study of the Constitution was necessary with a view to adhering to its standards to achieve the aspirations and Dreams of its creators. Judge Kaul spoke at a book launch, ‘Rethinking Palkhivala: Centennial Commemorative Volume’.
He said that the legal innovations of young professionals would lead society forward on the path of development.
“A greater and deeper study of the Constitution is necessary with a view to adhering (to) its norms to achieve the aspirations and dreams of its creators,” he said, while urging young people to follow Palkhivala’s contribution.
He added that the challenges overcome by role models in their career can serve as useful case studies.
The book edited by Major General (retired) Nilendra Kumar includes speeches at various events during the centennial celebrations of Nani Palkhivala’s birth last year.
Speakers included Supreme Court Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and L Nageswara Rao, former union minister Arun Shourie and others.
He said that the legal innovations of young professionals would lead society forward on the path of development.
“A greater and deeper study of the Constitution is necessary with a view to adhering (to) its norms to achieve the aspirations and dreams of its creators,” he said, while urging young people to follow Palkhivala’s contribution.
He added that the challenges overcome by role models in their career can serve as useful case studies.
The book edited by Major General (retired) Nilendra Kumar includes speeches at various events during the centennial celebrations of Nani Palkhivala’s birth last year.
Speakers included Supreme Court Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and L Nageswara Rao, former union minister Arun Shourie and others.