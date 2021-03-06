India Top Headlines

Kerala polls: 18 CPM MLAs and 5 ministers will not be featured | India News

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM Kerala committee has confirmed the state secretariat’s decision that no one who has completed two consecutive terms of the assembly will ever again have a seat. This means that 23 MLAs seated will not be able to compete. Kerala will vote in a single round on April 6.

The committee has approved a list of possible candidates that includes the wives of Minister AK Balan and the coordinator of the LDF and the acting secretary of the CPM, A Vijayaraghavan.

Ministers TM Thomas Isaac, EP Jayrajan, AK Balan, G Sudhakaran and C Raveendranath were not on the list. CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law and DYFI member Muhammad Riyas will compete from Beypore.

However, the committee has decided to send the lists to the respective district panels for approval. It will then go back to the secretary of state for final approval. After the politburo meeting, the CPM is likely to officially declare the candidates on March 11.

