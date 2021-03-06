India Top Headlines

Kerala BJP boss beats for Metro Man as face of CM | India News

KOTTAYAM: Kerala BJP chief K Surendran continued on Friday by batting for ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan as CM’s candidate, saying that the saffron party will form government in the state and people like Sreedharan will lead that government from the front .

Speaking to reporters in Konni in the Pathanamthitta district, Surendran said there was no confusion regarding what he had said about Sreedharan in a speech delivered in Thiruvalla on Thursday.

“What I said in Thiruvalla was that both the people of the state and the workers of the party want the proximity and presence of a figure like Sreedharan ji. There is no doubt about that … The people of Kerala want Sreedharan to lead from the front. However, it will be the national leadership of the party who will decide and announce this, ”Surendran said, adding that Congress and the CPM have been in a panic since Sreedharan joined the BJP.

