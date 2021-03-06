India Top Headlines

J&K police to deport 148 Rohingya | India News

JAMMU: Jammu police detained up to 148 Rohingya immigrants during a one-day exercise on Saturday. Official sources said that all the immigrants were summoned by the police to the Maulana Azad Stadium for the verification of documents such as identity cards and refugee cards.

“The exercise was aimed at verifying the number of Rohingya who have settled illegally in the city of Jammu. On Saturday, up to 148 people were found without valid documents. These illegal immigrants will be deported, ”said an official source.

“The illegal immigrants who stayed in the UT were sent to a detention center. This was done under Section 3 (2) e of the Aliens Act. The immigrants did not have any valid travel documents required by Section (3) of the Passport Law, ”said a source. The CRPF troops were deployed with the police at the Maulana Azad Stadium (MA) where Rohingya families were summoned as a security measure.

