India Top Headlines

Indian Envoy Meets With China’s Vice Foreign Minister, Emphasizes Total Disengagement In East Ladakh | India News

BEIJING: India’s Ambassador to China Vikram Misri met with Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui in Beijing on Friday, who was sent from China to India during the Doklam crisis, and stressed the importance of completing the withdrawal. of troops from the remaining areas in eastern Ladakh, saying that it would help restore peace and tranquility on the border and provide the conditions for the progress of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Misri also pointed out pending consular issues related to Indian nationals and requested the facilitation of the Chinese Foreign Ministry to seek a resolution, the Indian embassy said.

“Ambassador VikramMisri met today with HE VFM Luo Zhaohui at MFA China. The ambassador emphasized that maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas has always been the basis for the development of bilateral relations,” India said in China in a Tweet.

India and China had a stalemate along the Royal Line of Control (LAC) from April-May last year due to the actions of the Chinese Army and the disengagement process was reached after several rounds of military and diplomatic talks.

The process of disengaging the north and south shores of Lake Pangong was completed by the two nations and further disengagement is taking place at other points of friction.

The armies of India and China agreed to withdraw in some areas and military troops have also withdrawn to maintain a pre-confrontational state that occurred last year.

In early February, after the completion of the disengagement in the Pangong Lake area, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that both sides should now quickly resolve the remaining issues along LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Jaishankar said that once the disengagement at all sticking points is complete, the two sides could also consider a further reduction of troops in the area and work towards restoring peace and tranquility.

Original source