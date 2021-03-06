India Top Headlines

India registers 18,327 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise again | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 count increased to 1,11,92,088 with more than 18,000 new cases reported in a 24-hour span in the country after 36 days, while active cases saw an increase per quarter consecutive day on Saturday and were recorded at 1.80.304, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll reached 1,57,656 with 108 more deaths, while a total of 18,327 new cases were recorded in one day, the ministry’s data showed.

On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a 24-hour span, after which the daily increase in new cases remained below 18,000.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,08,54,128, which translates into a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.98%, while the fatality rate stands at 1 , 41%.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has risen to 1,80,304, which now represents 1.61 percent of total infections.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 22,06,92,677 samples have been analyzed as of March 5 and 7,51,935 samples have been analyzed on Friday.

The 108 new deaths include 53 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 11 from Punjab.

So far 57,656 deaths have been reported in the country, including 52,393 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,513 from Tamil Nadu, 12,354 from Karnataka, 10,918 from Delhi, 10,275 from West Bengal, 8,729 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,172 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Ministry of Health highlighted that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council for Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the state distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

