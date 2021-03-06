High risk: BJP places Suvendu against Mamata in Nandigram | India News

India Top Headlines

KOLKATA: Former Mamata Banerjee acolyte Suvendu Adhikari was officially named on Saturday as the BJP candidate who will contest Nandigram’s high-risk seat against her. BJP National Secretary General Arun Singh announced Adhikari’s candidacy at the party headquarters in Delhi and published a list of 57 nominees for the 60 seats who will vote in the first two phases of the eight-phase Bengal elections, a from March 27.Several nominations from East Midnapore and West Midnapore have gone to defectors, the most prominent being Adhikari himself. Other defectors who have obtained fines in East and West Midnapore are Tapasi Mandal (Haldia, outgoing CPM MLA), former office holders of Trinamool zilla parishad Amulya Maiti (Sabang), Ramprasad Giri (Narayangarh), former president of Trinamool municipality Ramjibanpur Shibram Das (Chandrakona) and former CPM President Paschim Midnapore zilla parishad, Antara Bhattacharya (Pingla). Another defector, outgoing Congress MLA Sudip Mukherjee, has been named Purulia’s candidate.

In all, the BJP announced candidates for 30 of the 31 East and West Midnapore seats. The Kharagpur Sadar candidate has yet to be named, from where Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh made his assembly debut in 2016. Ghosh resigned as an MLA after being elected from the Midnapore Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. BJP also did not announce candidates for Kashipur in Purulia and Barjora in Bankura. The Baghmundi headquarters in Purulia has teamed up with the Jharkhand Student Union.

Another key contest will take place at Debra in West Midnapore. Trinamool nominated former IPS officer Humayun Kabir on Friday; On Saturday, the BJP nominated another former IPS officer, Bharati Ghosh.

BJP sent cricketer Ashok Dinda in East Midnapore’s Moyna constituency and retired IIM-C professor Ambujaksha Mahanti in Patashpur.

The Mahato (kudmis) community, fighting for recognition as scheduled tribes, has been represented in three general category seats – Gopiballavpur, Balarampur and Joypur – versus the Santhals, who were ticketed in seven seats reserved for scheduled tribes. The Bauri community has also found fair representation in the 12 seats reserved for scheduled castes.

As polls intensify, BJP’s main activist in the first two phases, Adhikari, has resorted to the slogan of “outsider” against Mamata, who had put the same label on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Interior Minister Amit Shah. and the president of BJP, JP Nadda. . “Nandigram wants a son of the earth. The voters here will not support an outsider who comes after five years. She has fled her home territory because the party did not win at the Mitra Institution voting center where she votes, ”Adhikari said.