Hand Over the Cops Who Have Sheltered, Myanmar Says to India | India News

AIZWAL: Myanmar has requested the Mizoram government to send back eight policemen who have reportedly crossed into the northeastern state for refuge after last month’s military coup in the neighboring country, an official said.

Mizoram shares a 510-kilometer-long porous border with Myanmar, where massive demonstrations are held in protest against the year-long declaration of emergency by the country’s armed forces.

“I received a letter from the Deputy Commissioner of the Falam District in Myanmar requesting the arrest and surrender of eight policemen to Naypyitaw as a friendly gesture,” said Maria CT Zuali, Deputy Commissioner in Champai District.

A senior official in the state’s Interior Department had said on Friday that 16 people from Myanmar had crossed into India in recent days, of whom 11 claimed they were police personnel.

He also said that the union’s Interior Ministry has been informed of all developments and that the state government is waiting for a “leadership” from the Center.

Assam Rifles DIG Brigadier Digvijay Singh said security has been tightened along the border to stop infiltration of the devastated country.

