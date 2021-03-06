India Top Headlines

Farmers develop rotation strategy to balance protests and agriculture | India News

NEW DELHI: Harvest season is coming next month and restless farmers in Punjab and Haryana have devised a “rotating” strategy to deal with labor shortages in their respective villages, as most of the men are involved. in agitation in different protests. sites.

Farmers said they harvest their crops throughout the month of April. However, since this year they are involved in the agitation, the farmers will attend the protest in rotation for ten days each so that they can give more time to their agricultural products that would be ready for harvest.

“We would rotate three times a month. One batch will replace the old one so they can return to work. Ten days later, the next batch will replace the present one at the protest site. This is how we will spend our April,” reported Jagdish Dhillon, 60, agricultural leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

“We have to take care of our family, as well as dedicate time to the cause (protest). This is our strategy to balance both,” he added.

However, farmers would need the tractors and carts for harvesting crops, and bringing them back for a month means the loss of shelter for many landless farmers who were served as temporary homes by carts at protest sites such as Singhu and Ghazipur. .

In reaction to this, Ajaib Singh, 47, a farmer from Haryana, said that farmers who came here with spare tractors and carts would leave them behind as they returned to their villages so that those camped here could make use of them.

“There are people among us who have a couple of tractors and carts. Those farmers will leave the extra here. Our brothers will use it for shelter and to increase agitation when necessary,” he added.

Amplifying the agitation against three farm laws that completed their 100th day on Saturday, farmers blocked the 135 km-long Western Peripheral Highway, also known as the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Highway (KMP), from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday to mark the 100 days.

Farmers’ agitation against the Center’s farm laws had started on November 26.

