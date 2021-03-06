India Top Headlines

Farmers and workers to crowd the train tracks on March 13: BKU | India News

NEW DELHI: Peasant leader Darshan Pal Singh reported on Saturday that a national agitation against corporatization and privatization would take place on March 13, where farmers and workers would crowd on the rail lines and agitate there.

“This is our next step to intensify the ongoing protest,” said Pal, who is the spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Pal was present on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway that was blocked by thousands of farmers on Saturday to mark the 100 days of the protest that began on November 26, 2020 with the intention of pressuring the central government to repeal the three new agricultural Laws of the Union.

While speaking to IANS, Pal shared his powerlessness against the Center’s crackdown on farmers ‘protest, including shutting down the internet and FIRs against those who show sympathy for the farmers’ cause.

“What can we do if such things happen to us? We can only confront and resist, in addition to taking precautions so that no anti-national elements infiltrate our agitation,” he said.

Last on the crackdown list is the infamous “toolkit” case that names Indian environmental activists like Disha Ravi and international activists like Greta Thunberg in the FIRs put forward by the Delhi police.

They were accused of defaming the country after Thunberg shared a toolkit from his official Twitter account that mentioned methods to intensify ongoing farmer protests beyond India.

On the occasion of the 100th day of the farmers’ upheaval, farmers blocked the 135 km long Western Peripheral Highway, also known as the KMP Highway, from 11 a.m. Until 4 p.m. M. The event ended peacefully with no reports of violence anywhere.

