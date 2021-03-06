Delhi will have its own School Education Board, says CM Kejriwal | India News

India Top Headlines

The establishment of the ‘Delhi School Board of Education’ is bringing revolutionary changes in Delhi’s education system to new heights … https://t.co/NU2AdC19j3 – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 1615015865000

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that Delhi will have its own School Board of Education.The decision was made during a cabinet meeting in the capital.

In announcing his decision, Kejriwal said that the new measure will bring revolutionary changes in the current educational system of Delhi and will also make it reach new heights.

“There are about 1000 public schools and 1700 private schools in Delhi. All public schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. Their CBSE affiliation will be removed and they will be affiliated with the Delhi School Board of Education.” Kejriwal quoted. like saying.

Delhi CM further added that “schools will be selected after discussion with principals, teachers and parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily join this Board within 4-5 years.”

The new educational board will have a governing body, chaired by the minister of education. It will also have an executive body for daily operation, which will be headed by a CEO.

Both sub-agencies will be made up of experts from industry and the education sector, principals from public and private schools, as well as bureaucrats.