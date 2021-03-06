India Top Headlines

Dalai Lama receives the first injection of Covid-19 in Dharamsala | India News

DHARAMSHALA: The spiritual leader Dalai Lama received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Dharamshala on Saturday.

He received the dose at the Zonal Hospital here at 7:10 am. They kept him under observation for about half an hour.

The 86-year-old man had been in quarantine since January last year and left his residence on Saturday after more than a year.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) had requested the state and central government to arrange for the spiritual leader’s vaccination nearly two months ago, Palden, the CTA’s health secretary, told ANI on Wednesday.

There are currently 589 active cases of Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh, according to the union’s health ministry. So far, up to 57,428 recoveries and 997 deaths have been reported in the state.

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign to inoculate people over 60 and over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was vaccinated at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. , Monday.

Several prominent political leaders in the country, including Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already received the first injection of the coronavirus vaccine.

Times of India