India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Six states / UT including Delhi accounted for 85% of new cases | India News

NEW DELHI: The capital Delhi and five other states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, reported a high number of new cases daily for 24 hours through Friday morning. The update from the Ministry of Health highlights the fact that 84.44% of the 16,838 new cases reported in the country during the last 24 hours were from these six states.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of daily new cases with 8,998, followed by Kerala with 2,616 and Punjab 1,071. Twenty states and Union territories have less than 1,000 active cases and Arunachal Pradesh reports only two active cases.

India’s total active case load was 1.76 lakh as of Friday morning, representing 1.58% of total positive cases. Citing the data, the Health Ministry said that the country’s cumulative positivity rate has shown a steady decline from 8.88% in August to 5.08% in March.

The ministry said that six states accounted for 88.5% of the 113 deaths reported in one day. Maharashtra saw 60 deaths in a row from Punjab (15), Kerala (14), Karnataka (4), Tamil Nadu (4) and Chhattisgarh (3). Eighteen states and territories in the Union have not reported any deaths from Covid-19 in one day.

The Health Ministry also drew attention to the fact that eight states are showing an upward trajectory in daily new cases. Sharing a detailed daily case chart from February 1 to March 5, it was noted that while Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a reduction in active cases within 24 hours, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh , Haryana, Delhi. and Gujarat showed an increase in active cases during the same time period.

Reference page