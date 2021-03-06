India Top Headlines

Center Brings Teams of Experts to Maharashtra, Punjab to Help Manage Rising Covid-19 Cases | India News

NEW DELHI: The central government has dispatched high-level multidisciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in light of the increasing number of new daily COVID-19 cases consistently reported by these states, the Ministry of Health reported Saturday Union. .

The teams are being deployed to assist state health departments in surveillance, control, and containment measures for Covid-19.

“The senior team heading to Maharashtra will be led by Dr P Ravindran, Senior Marketing Director, Disaster Management Cell, MOHFW. While the Punjab Public Health Team will be led by Dr SK Singh , director of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, “the ministry said.

Teams will visit hotspot areas in the States and determine the reasons for the increase. They will also inform the Chief Secretary and the Secretary (H) about their observations and the corrective measures to be taken by the State Health authorities.

“The Union Government has been leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a ‘Whole Government’ and ‘Whole Society’ approach under the overall strategy of ‘Cooperative Federalism’. As a continuous effort to strengthen the In the efforts of various states and UT governments to manage COVID, the Central Government has been delegating core teams from time to time to visit various states and UTs, ”added the ministry.

These teams will interact with state and UT authorities and gain a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues they face to strengthen their ongoing activities and eliminate bottlenecks, if any.

The ministry further said that the reports from the core teams will be shared with states for future follow-up actions. Follow-up and compliance by the states are monitored by the Union Ministry of Health.

Up to 18,327 new COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths were reported in India in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

The country’s overall COVID-19 case count has reached 1,11,92,088, including 1,80,304 active cases, while the death toll has risen to 1,57,656.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,94,97,704 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

Times of India