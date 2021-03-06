India Top Headlines

BJP MP Pragya Thakur flew to Mumbai from Bhopal, admitted to hospital | India News

MUMBAI: Bhopal Member of Parliament Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was flown from Bhopal and flown to Mumbai where she was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, a higher specialty hospital on Saturday night.

The BJP deputy faces trial as one of the defendants in the Malegaon explosion case of September 29, 2008 before a special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai.

He had appeared in NIA court on January 4 and said he had certain health problems and scheduled medical tests.

The special court had granted exemption from the regular personal appearance the following day for health reasons, pending further orders, at the request of his defense attorney JP Mishra.

Advocate Mishra said she has multiple complaints and has undergone three surgeries in the past, including one at Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Institute in New Delhi, after being released on bail in 2015.

Before her release she had also been hospitalized, she once said in Mumbai. He said a team of doctors would examine her.

He arrived at the private hospital around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

