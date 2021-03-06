Bengal polls: Congress names 13 candidates to first list | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Congress released the first list of 13 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.All 13 seats go to the polls in Phase 1 or 2 of the 8-phase staggered elections in the state.Among the prominent names on the first list, Nepal Mahato received a ticket from Baghmundi and Debu Chatterjee from Bishnupur.

Congress is in alliance with the Left Front and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). According to the seat allocation agreement, the party will contest 92 seats.

Also in the 2016 elections, Congress had formed an alliance with the Left Front and other parties of the UPA bloc. He contested 92 seats, winning 44.