Abandoned by AGP, Mahanta seeks help from Congress | India News

GUWAHATI: Abandoned for the second time since 2005 by the party (Asom Gana Parishad) he founded in 1985, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta is now eager to fight the elections from the ‘mahajot (grand alliance)’ platform led by Congress.

The head of the Assam Congress, Ripun Bora, told TOI: “All I can say is that Mahanta has contacted us to challenge the elections.” As anticipated, the BJPAGP combined announced its list of 96 candidates on Friday and Mahanta’s name was conspicuously absent.

His own party sacrificed its constituency, Barhampur, to the BJP. The 69-year-old stalwart of the All Assam Students Union and two-time CM anti-foreigner movement has been winning from Barhampur since 1991.

BJP has sent Jitu Goswami from Barhampur while Mahanta recovers from illness at AIIMS, New Delhi. Mahanta has also been constantly in friction with her own party and eventually with BJP for CAA.

