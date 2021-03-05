Zimbabwe first in Africa to accept Covaxin | India News
NEW DELHI: Shortly after Brazil closed a deal to secure 20 million doses of Covaxin, India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Zimbabwe has now authorized its use, Swati Bharadwaj reports.
With this, Zimbabwe becomes the first African country to authorize the use of the two-dose full virion inactivated virus vaccine that has been developed from scratch in India by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council for Medical Research-National Institute of Virology. , Pune. (ICMR-NIV).
Zimbabwe’s authorization of Covaxin comes even as Ukraine and France are negotiating with Bharat Biotech to secure vaccine supplies for their respective countries.
