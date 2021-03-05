India Top Headlines

Trinamool demands the dismissal of the EC deputy | India News

CALCUTTA: The Trinamool Congress demanded the removal of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain on Thursday, questioning his neutrality and expressing their lack of confidence in him due to his “lean” towards a political party. TMC cited two incidents during the 2019 Lok Sabha survey to back up its claim.

One related to the Vidyasagar College vandalism in which a bust of Iswarchandra Vidyasagar was damaged; led the Electoral Commission to stop the electoral campaign for two days. The second concerned the formation of a Rapid Response Team where a central force officer led state police personnel.

